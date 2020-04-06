The Force Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.37 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and $3.37 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005852 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000372 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

