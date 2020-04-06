The GEO Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.81%.

The GEO Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. The GEO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 119.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE GEO opened at $10.78 on Monday. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.18.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 265,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,468.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,871,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,249.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 526,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,642. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

