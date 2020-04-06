The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SGE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 685.91 ($9.02).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

SGE stock opened at GBX 553.40 ($7.28) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 22.77. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 662.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 709.31.

In related news, insider Steve Hare bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.