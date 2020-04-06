The Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $25.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.07.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $17.72 on Monday. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

