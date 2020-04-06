The Western Union (WU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Western Union (NYSE: WU):

4/6/2020 – The Western Union had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – The Western Union had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $27.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – The Western Union was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – The Western Union was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – The Western Union had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $28.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – The Western Union had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – The Western Union had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – The Western Union was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2020 – The Western Union had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

WU opened at $17.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

Get The Western Union Company alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in The Western Union by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,440 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in The Western Union by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.