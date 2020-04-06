TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXMD. ValuEngine cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Sunday, March 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXMD opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 354.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

