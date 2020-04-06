Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0018

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $597,112.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005707 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.