Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 122.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,257 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 949.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Shares of TRI opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

