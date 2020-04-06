Thomson Reuters (TRI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI):

4/2/2020 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Thomson Reuters had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

4/1/2020 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

3/31/2020 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2020 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

3/27/2020 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

3/26/2020 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

3/20/2020 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

3/19/2020 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Thomson Reuters had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $83.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

NYSE TRI opened at $66.25 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24.

Get Thomson Reuters Corp alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 949.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.