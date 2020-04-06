THORChain Trading Up 30.3% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00001075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a market cap of $11.73 million and $557,031.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.24 or 0.02642089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00204506 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,432,087 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

