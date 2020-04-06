Thore Cash Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $35,415.41 and $45,368.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00609308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007597 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.