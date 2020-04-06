ThoreCoin (THR) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $121.09 million and $31,414.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $1,396.92 or 0.19351033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.39 or 0.02623611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00204130 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00033950 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

