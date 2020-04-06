ThoreNext Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.52 Million (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $72.52 million and $18,936.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for $3.35 or 0.00046461 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.65 or 0.02630776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00204233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00033946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.