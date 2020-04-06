Thrive Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $181.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 204.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $234,858.17 and approximately $181.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.99 or 0.04584447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00067512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037146 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009717 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

THRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

