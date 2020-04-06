Thunder Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.40 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $17.34 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Hotbit and Upbit. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00053724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.04648919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037555 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011092 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token's official website is www.thundercore.com. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

