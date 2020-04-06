ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €7.50 ($8.72) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TKA. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.25 ($13.08) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.99 ($12.78).

ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €4.88 ($5.67) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.03 and a 200-day moving average of €10.95.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

