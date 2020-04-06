TigerCash (TCH) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $393,983.36 and approximately $2.68 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.02431239 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00288669 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

