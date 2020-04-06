Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) PT Lowered to $7.50 at B. Riley

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Tilly’s stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.43 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.65%. Tilly’s’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Seth R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,966.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hezy Shaked bought 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,236 shares in the company, valued at $283,179.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,043 shares of company stock valued at $340,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 348,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 47,290 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 667,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 714,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 107,138 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

