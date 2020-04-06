Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Acquires 24,934 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,934 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties accounts for approximately 1.0% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIW traded up $3.41 on Monday, hitting $34.37. 59,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

