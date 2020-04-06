Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Acquires 327,240 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,240 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises approximately 4.3% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.90. 295,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,252. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

