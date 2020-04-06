Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Acquires 42,706 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,706 shares during the period. Weingarten Realty Investors comprises approximately 0.7% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $43,978,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $26,606,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 773,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 699,377 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRI. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Compass Point lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

WRI traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 97,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The firm had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 75.24%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.