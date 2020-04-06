Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 190,865 Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 190,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,412,000. Prologis makes up about 3.7% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,344,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.88. The company had a trading volume of 212,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

