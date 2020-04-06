Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT traded up $8.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 388,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,281. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.92.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.