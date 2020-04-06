Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises about 5.7% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Extra Space Storage worth $22,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,141,152. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $2.79 on Monday, hitting $98.92. The company had a trading volume of 353,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.32. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

