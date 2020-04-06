Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Has $11.18 Million Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 357.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 377,501 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital comprises about 2.9% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 67,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 51.5% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 306,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $61,001,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

SRC stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.14. 74,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,324. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

