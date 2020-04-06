Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Has $12.37 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,903 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust accounts for 3.2% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Starwood Property Trust worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $63,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,191,000 after purchasing an additional 423,538 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,909,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 489.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 441,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 366,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 323,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 319,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.31. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at $75,649,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

