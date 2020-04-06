Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Has $17.02 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust comprises 4.4% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Essex Property Trust worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.64.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $20.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.56. 24,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.30 and a 200 day moving average of $303.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.