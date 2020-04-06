Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Has $18.08 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,288 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises approximately 4.7% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $18,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $353,107.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at $640,351.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 41,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

