Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises about 1.0% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,726,000 after buying an additional 8,316,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,555,000 after buying an additional 4,377,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,581,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,810,000 after buying an additional 612,306 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,612,000 after buying an additional 708,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,044,000 after buying an additional 156,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPW stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 331,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182,797. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

