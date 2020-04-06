Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,550 shares during the period. UDR accounts for about 2.4% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of UDR worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 898,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,749. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.