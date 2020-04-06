Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH comprises approximately 0.5% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DLR traded up $5.20 on Monday, hitting $141.69. 808,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,819. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,960 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.86.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

