Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Invests $10.40 Million in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 311,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,000. AmeriCold Realty Trust makes up about 2.7% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of AmeriCold Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,845,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,792,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,784 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,077. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $40.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

