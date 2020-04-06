Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,000. American Tower comprises about 1.7% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in American Tower by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in American Tower by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,818,000 after purchasing an additional 435,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $11.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

