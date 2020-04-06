Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,463,983 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 140.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463,983 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Mortgage Trust accounts for 1.9% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned 4.55% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,005,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $219,787.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,318.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPMT traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $3.15. 1,980,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

