Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Purchases 751,880 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 147.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,880 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties accounts for about 7.4% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of MGM Growth Properties worth $28,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 5,122.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 10.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of MGP traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $22.29. 2,094,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,570. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

In related news, CEO James C. Stewart acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,861.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

