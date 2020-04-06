Time New Bank (TNB) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $395,974.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Binance, C2CX, Ethfinex and OTCBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Binance, OTCBTC, Huobi, Ethfinex, C2CX, OKEx, BigONE, CoinBene, Bibox and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

