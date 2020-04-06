Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 36.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $785,669.87 and $2,186.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000285 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 905,222,872 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

