TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.65. 879,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,431,310. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,361,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 56,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.