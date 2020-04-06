TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,253 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,865,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $8,361,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 56,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.11. 12,702,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,271. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

