Toll Brothers (TOL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) recently:

4/2/2020 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Toll Brothers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Toll Brothers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/12/2020 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

3/9/2020 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

2/26/2020 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/26/2020 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Toll Brothers had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of TOL opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

