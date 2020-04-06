TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Cut to $60.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by Nomura from $100.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLD. Stephens upped their price objective on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Shares of BLD opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $125.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in TopBuild by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

