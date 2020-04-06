Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Buys 10,000 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,308,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,094,080.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,800.00.

Shares of TOT stock traded up C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$1.60. 309,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.49. The company has a market cap of $72.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. Total Energy Services Inc has a one year low of C$1.53 and a one year high of C$9.97.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Total Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

