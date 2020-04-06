Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) Given New GBX 420 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 375 ($4.93).

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 309.80 ($4.08) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 347.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 368.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Tp Icap has a 52-week low of GBX 160.25 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 425 ($5.59). The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 26.03.

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

