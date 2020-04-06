TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,938,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.54. 30,789,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,940,314. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

