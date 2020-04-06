TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Bought by Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,626 shares during the period. TPG RE Finance Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned 1.45% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRTX. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,791,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 388,234 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,953,000. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,345,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 170,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,124. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $192.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 343.93, a current ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 56.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,032.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

