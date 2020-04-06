TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $21.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 217.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of TRTX opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $192.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 343.93, a current ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,032.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,616,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,791,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after buying an additional 130,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 388,234 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after buying an additional 148,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

