TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s current price.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $468.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 80,881 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 96.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $3,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.