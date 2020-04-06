Traceability Chain Price Up 25% Over Last Week (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $9,038.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00072359 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00357110 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000929 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00045261 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009256 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012782 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

