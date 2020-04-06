Traders Buy Large Volume of ABB Call Options (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,466 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average daily volume of 1,506 call options.

ABB stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. ABB has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. ABB’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ABB will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered ABB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,134.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after buying an additional 1,031,470 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in ABB by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 679,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 558,323 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $10,105,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $37,520,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $4,241,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

