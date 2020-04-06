Traders Purchase High Volume of ProShares Short S&P500 Call Options (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,966 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical volume of 3,310 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,804,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter.

SH stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,910,123. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

